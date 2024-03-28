Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $122.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

