Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

