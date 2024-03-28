Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

