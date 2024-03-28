Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.