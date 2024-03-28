Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

