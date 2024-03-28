Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLACU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

