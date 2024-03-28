Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,909,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UBS opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

