Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.53 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.