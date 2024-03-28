S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $778.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $727.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

