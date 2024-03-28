Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.