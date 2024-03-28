PFG Investments LLC Buys 935 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $131.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

