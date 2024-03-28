Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

