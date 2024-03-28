Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Trading Up 1.7 %

BDC opened at $93.20 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

