Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,961,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

