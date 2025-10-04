EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.66 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

