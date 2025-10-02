Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 623 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

