ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ORG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

