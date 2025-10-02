Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.