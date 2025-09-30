Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Lessened by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0%

META stock opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,507 shares of company stock worth $165,874,850. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

