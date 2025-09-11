WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 990.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,148 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

