Siren L.L.C. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 1.1% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 280,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $4,662,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. StandardAero’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

