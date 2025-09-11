Comparing Amentum (AMTM) and Its Peers

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amentum to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amentum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 528 1041 26 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Amentum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 60.91 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.69

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Amentum peers beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

