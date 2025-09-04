Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

