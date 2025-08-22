Swiss National Bank Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,783,684.35. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

