Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.