National Bank of Canada FI Sells 992,150 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 992,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,625,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639,760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,445,097 shares of the airline’s stock worth $637,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,390 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,181,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,762,000 after purchasing an additional 576,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

