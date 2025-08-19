Invesco Ltd. Has $34.45 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of Z opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -325.00, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,377.49. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

