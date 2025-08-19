Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAP Q3 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.01.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.70%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

