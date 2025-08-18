Cetera Investment Advisers Has $483,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2%

HIW opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

