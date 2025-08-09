What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Onespan FY2025 Earnings?

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onespan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Onespan’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSPN. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In related news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garry L. Capers purchased 2,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. The trade was a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

