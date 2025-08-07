Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $264,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,400. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 142.12% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

