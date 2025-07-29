33,749 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXE. Mizuho upped their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

