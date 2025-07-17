Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

