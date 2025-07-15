Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,254,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.82.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

ZBRA stock opened at $322.83 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.