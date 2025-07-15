Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.



