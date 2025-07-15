Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Intuitive Surgical are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate or maintain essential physical systems and facilities—such as roads, bridges, utilities, energy grids, airports and telecommunications networks. These firms typically generate stable, long-term cash flows often backed by government contracts or regulated revenue, making their stocks attractive for investors seeking income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $164.92. 193,205,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,042,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $387.06. 16,560,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,940,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $180.19. 34,243,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,915,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $274.38. 14,264,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,121,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $230.45. 10,172,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,690. The firm has a market cap of $647.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.97 on Friday, reaching $937.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $959.58. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $13.99 on Friday, reaching $512.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Featured Articles