Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

