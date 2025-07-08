Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 1,485 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

