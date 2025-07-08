Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

NVIDIA, Datadog, Oracle, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own and operate the physical systems and facilities society relies on—such as roads, bridges, railways, airports, power plants, water networks and telecommunications lines. Because these assets typically enjoy regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams and high barriers to entry, infrastructure companies tend to generate stable cash flows and pay steady dividends. Investors often view infrastructure stocks as defensive holdings that can offer reliable income and moderate growth over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356,006. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83.

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

DDOG traded up $20.59 on Friday, hitting $155.60. 29,996,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 338.26, a PEG ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $7.41 on Friday, hitting $237.39. 18,441,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $179.08. 21,689,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,590,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $274.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $277.71.

