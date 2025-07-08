OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.27.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.04 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

