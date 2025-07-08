Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,425,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BST opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

