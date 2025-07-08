Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established industry leaders with more predictable earnings, often pay dividends, and exhibit lower volatility than smaller companies. As a result, large caps form the core of major stock indices and appeal to investors seeking steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,923,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.88. 26,443,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,274,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.67. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.36. 34,955,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,594,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.25. 13,984,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,715,135. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $500.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.57.

