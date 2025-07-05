Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 1,391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 545.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

