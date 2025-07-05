JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

