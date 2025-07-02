Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

