Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

