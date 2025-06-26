VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

