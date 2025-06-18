Morton Capital Management LLC CA Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

