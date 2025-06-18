General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Cut by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,483 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,994,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

