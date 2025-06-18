Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $251.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,413,779 shares in the company, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

